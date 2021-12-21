Lake Villa man's bail reduced in Cary overdose case

A judge reduced bail Tuesday for a Lake Villa man accused of drug-induced homicide after his defense attorney argued the prosecution's only tie between her client and the overdose was a social media message.

Keenan R. Queen, 22, was not present when Cary resident Vincent Isola purchased or was given the drugs that ultimately led to his death in March, Assistant State's Attorney Ken Hudson said.

Prosecutors have alleged that Isola tried to buy drugs from Queen, but Queen instead helped Isola arrange to buy them from another man, Jordan C. Schwamb, 22, of Antioch, who is also charged with drug-induced homicide in Isola's death.

Queen has been in the McHenry County jail since his September arrest.

His public defender, Kim Messer, said the evidence against her client consists of a message he sent on Snapchat containing contact information for Schwamb. "There is no direct evidence," she said.

Queen was out of town at the time Isola obtained the drugs, Messer said.

But Hudson said Queen is "accountable for the delivery" because he arranged the sale.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally said in an interview Tuesday that it is crucial for public safety to charge drug-induced homicide against anyone involved with facilitating a sale. His office is also willing to negotiate with defendants who can offer information to police about higher-level drug suppliers, he said.

Messer asked Judge Robert Wilbrandt to lower Queen's bail from $500,000 to $100,000 or less, with 10% required to be released. Wilbrandt decided to take it down to $250,000, which Messer said her client would be unlikely to meet.

She pointed to Schwamb's $100,000 bail in the case overseen by Judge Michael Coppedge. Schwamb posted bond and has been released from jail.

Schwamb's attorney, Thomas Meyers, declined to comment Tuesday.

As he considered Messer's request, Wilbrandt said he had concerns with Queen's criminal record, which includes a 2018 conviction in McHenry County for aggravated battery causing great bodily harm.

Queen has another court appearance Thursday, when a trial could be scheduled. Schwamb's case will be back in court Jan. 14.