COVID-19 update: 10,264 new cases, 63 more deaths, 4,008 hospitalizations

Elmhurst Hospital nurse Gretchen Rodriguez cares for a patient with COVID-19. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 came to 4,008 as of Monday night, the highest since Dec. 30, 2020. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 10,264 Tuesday with 63 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Illinois hospitals were treating 4,008 COVID-19 patients Monday night, the most since Dec. 30, 2020.

On Monday, 56,394 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 65,165.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.7% based on a seven-day average, up from Monday's 5.5% level.

So far, 7,646,900 people have been fully vaccinated or 60% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the IDPH. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The federal government has delivered 21,092,625 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 18,697,629 shots have been administered.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,985,779 and 27,291 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 179,269 virus tests in the last 24 hours.