 

Roselle woman who poured boiling water on boyfriend gets 10 years

  Alexis Sykes

    Alexis Sykes

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/20/2021 5:13 PM

A Roselle woman who poured boiling water on her sleeping boyfriend was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.

Alexis Sykes, 23, of 0-100 block of West Central Avenue, pleaded guilty to one count of felony aggravated battery by caustic substance, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

 

On Jan. 2, 2021, Sykes recorded herself pouring a pot of boiling water on her boyfriend, who was asleep on the couch in the apartment they shared, and then hid his car keys.

Sykes posted the video to Snapchat with the caption "I kind of feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji) ..."

The victim spent almost two weeks in the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center, where he received skin grafts.

Sykes fled but was arrested Jan. 19 in Okitbbeha County, Mississippi.

"Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she has most certainly earned every year of her 10-year sentence," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release.

Sykes will be required to serve 85% of her sentence before being eligible for parole.

