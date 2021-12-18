Round Lake Beach man in critical condition after being struck by car near Grayslake

A Round Lake Beach man is in critical condition after being struck by a car near Grayslake.

A 28-year-old Round Lake Beach man who was in a minor two-vehicle crash on Fairfield Road Friday night near Grayslake was later struck by a passing car and hospitalized with critical injuries after getting out of his car to assess the crash damage.

Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli of the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the initial two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Fairfield Road and Route 60 in an unincorporated area near Grayslake at around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Covelli said the 28-year-old man, whose identity was not released by authorities, left his car and spoke to the other person involved in the crash on the other side of Fairfield Road.

When the man crossed the road to return to his vehicle he was struck by a southbound Lexus sedan driven by an 18-year-old Wauconda man, Covelli said.

The 28-year-old was rushed to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries, Covelli said.

No citations have been issued. Covelli said because the roadway in the area was unlit and the 28-year-old man was wearing dark, non-reflective clothing it appears the 18-year-old did not see him.

The crashes remain under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.