Mount Prospect man goes missing
Updated 12/17/2021 11:52 PM
Mount Prospect police are looking for an 88-year-old man.
Police said Charles Lapaglia was last seen on the 200 block of North Stratton Lane at 7:05 p.m. Friday. He has a condition that places him in danger, according to a news alert.
He is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a blue baseball cap.
He was driving a red 2010 Honda CRV with Illinois license plate number 16482.
Anyone with information should call the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5656 or dial 911.
