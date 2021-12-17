Mount Prospect man goes missing

Mount Prospect police are looking for an 88-year-old man.

Police said Charles Lapaglia was last seen on the 200 block of North Stratton Lane at 7:05 p.m. Friday. He has a condition that places him in danger, according to a news alert.

He is described as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 175 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark jacket, dark pants and a blue baseball cap.

He was driving a red 2010 Honda CRV with Illinois license plate number 16482.

Anyone with information should call the Mount Prospect Police Department at (847) 870-5656 or dial 911.