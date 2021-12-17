Man reported missing from Mount Prospect found
Updated 12/18/2021 9:34 AM
An 88-year-old man from Mount Prospect who went missing Friday night has been located, according to a news alert.
Illinois State Police had issued an endangered missing person advisory alert for Charles Lapaglia, who had last been seen on the 200 block of North Stratton Lane at 7:05 p.m. Friday.
The alert was canceled early Saturday morning after Lapaglia was found.
