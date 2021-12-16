Suburban school districts respond to unspecified social media threat

Area school districts are responding to a nationwide social media post about an unspecified threat, a TikTok post referencing "school shootings and bomb threats for every school in the USA" on Friday.

Elgin police said in a community bulletin issued Thursday that there is no credible threat to Elgin schools, but they will increase patrols. In an update, authorities said they received information about the post referencing the "Larsen Lancers" of Larsen Middle School and are investigating.

"The origins of this post are unknown and there is no indication this post is within U-46," wrote U-46 Superintendent Tony Sanders in an email to families, adding that administrators will continue to monitor social media.

Sanders recommends students report any concerning messages to school administrators or police and urges students to refrain from promoting social media rumors.

Downers Grove Elementary District 58 Superintendent Kevin Russell urged parents to encourage children to follow the "if you see something, say something" adage.

"It is extremely important that school personnel are promptly notified of anything that may not seem right so we can investigate all situations in coordination with law enforcement," he wrote.

Naperville Unit District 203 officials are aware of the posting but are not aware of any threat related to district schools, said Alex Mayster, executive director of communications.

"We continue to keep the safety of students and staff members as our highest priority," he said.