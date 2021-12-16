Aurora mayor's name pops up as potential GOP governor candidate
Updated 12/16/2021 3:18 PM
Illinois' richest man, Ken Griffin, attempted to shoot down rumors Thursday that he had found his gubernatorial candidate, saying in a statement he looks forward to supporting Republicans or Democrats who "will address" issues "that plague our state."
Earlier in the day, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's name popped up as a potential candidate in the 2022 race, with Illinois Republican sources adding that the second-term mayor would have Griffin's backing.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
