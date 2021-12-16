Aurora mayor's name pops up as potential GOP governor candidate

Richard Irvin is in his second term as Aurora's mayor. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, July 2021

Illinois' richest man, Ken Griffin, attempted to shoot down rumors Thursday that he had found his gubernatorial candidate, saying in a statement he looks forward to supporting Republicans or Democrats who "will address" issues "that plague our state."

Earlier in the day, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin's name popped up as a potential candidate in the 2022 race, with Illinois Republican sources adding that the second-term mayor would have Griffin's backing.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.