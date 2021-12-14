St. Charles school superintendent leaving for Northbrook job

Jason Pearson, superintendent in St. Charles Unit District 303, is departing to become the leader of Northbrook School District 28. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Media, July 2021

St. Charles Unit District 303 Superintendent Jason Pearson on Tuesday announced he will be leaving the district to become the superintendent of Northbrook School District 28 beginning July 1.

He has served as superintendent since 2017 after joining the administrative team in 2010 as an assistant superintendent and then deputy superintendent in 2016. His contract was renewed in 2019 and runs through June 30, 2022.

"I am thankful to have had the opportunity to serve with you over the past 11½ years as area assistant superintendent, deputy superintendent, and most recently as superintendent of schools," Pearson said in a message to the staff. He also expressed appreciation to staff members for their commitment to the students and families in the District 303 community, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

School board President Jillian Barker said the board has appreciated Pearson's service to the greater St. Charles community.

"His calm, compassionate, student-centered leadership style has provided guidance, support and vision for our students, staff and families," Barker said in a news release from the district. "We look forward to partnering with him for the remainder of the year as we work to accomplish the board goals and priorities around completing a strategic plan, developing a 'portrait of a graduate' and engaging in an equity audit process."