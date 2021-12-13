Teen sentenced to probation, community service in 2020 fatal stabbing of Glenview teen

The teenager charged with the August 2020 stabbing death of 15-year-old Elias Valdez in Glenview was sentenced on Monday to three years probation and 100 hours of community service in exchange for his guilty plea to second-degree murder.

Cook County Judge Steven Bernstein also ordered the now 17-year-old high school senior and his parents to participate in counseling.

It is the Daily Herald's policy not to name juveniles charged with crimes.

Valdez was a rising sophomore at Glenbrook South High School and a member of the wrestling team. He was found in the grassy parkway on the 1200 block of Greenwood Road at about 7 p.m. Aug. 5, 2020, with multiple stab wounds to his chest. He died later that night during surgery at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Police said it was the first murder in the village since 2004.

According to authorities, Valdez intended to buy marijuana from the defendant. After Valdez attempted to take the drugs without paying for them, the defendant chased him, authorities said. A struggle ensued during which Valdez ended up on top of the defendant who reached for a utility tool that contained a blade. Valdez was stabbed during a subsequent struggle.

Describing the grief of the victim's family, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Robert Kline said, "The hurt and pain of their loss is still acute and deeply felt."

Valdez's family members wanted the defendant charged with first-degree murder and held in custody. Instead he was charged with second-degree murder and held on home monitoring. Those orders sparked accusations of preferential treatment and led to protests at the Glenview Police Department and the Cook County Second Municipal District Courthouse in Skokie in 2020.

In a victim impact statement read by her pastor Carl Guadagno, Valdez's mother Marcela Fierros described her grief as "living in a dark tunnel I'm not able to get through."

"When the defendant stabbed my son, he stabbed the heart of my family," she wrote, adding she did not believe justice was served by probation and community service and claiming "white privilege" played a part in the disposition of the case.

Defense attorney David Kerstein responded saying, "there is no privilege. There is no special treatment."