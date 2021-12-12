One hospitalized after McHenry Township house fire

One person was hospitalized after a fire late Saturday night at a home north of Fox Lake, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Township firefighters called to the residence in 500 block of Sunrise Drive in McHenry Township at about 11:20 p.m. arrived to find a split-level home with fire coming out the front door and windows, officials said.

An additional alarm was issued to bring in more water because the area doesn't have fire hydrants, fire officials said. The fire was brought under control in about 50 minutes, but crews remained on the scene for several hours, overhauling the building and conducting an investigation.

One person escaped the home with the assistance of first arriving police officers, officials said. A civilian later was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, while a firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The home has been deemed uninhabitable by fire officials. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.