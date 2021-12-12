McHenry County man charged with attempted murder

A McHenry County man is in custody for attempted murder after he stabbed and beat his girlfriend, who was found amidst a fire at a residence in an unincorporated area near McHenry Saturday night, according to the McHenry County sheriff's office.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, McHenry County sheriffs and Spring Grove police officers responded to a report of a domestic battery on the 500 block of Sunrise Drive. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, a 25-year-old woman who had been battered and stabbed.

Officers then located the victim's boyfriend, 25-year-old Alexander Campos, in the home, and shortly after discovered the residence was on fire. Campos was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while a firefighter was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The home has been deemed uninhabitable by fire officials.

McHenry Township firefighters had to bring in more water because the area doesn't have fire hydrants, according to a McHenry Township Fire Protection District news release.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.