Island Lake police seek vehicle burglary suspects
Updated 12/12/2021 8:16 AM
Island Lake police are asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a pair of vehicle burglaries Saturday in the Fox River Shores subdivision, in which thieves may have used cloned key fobs or a programmer to gain entry.
A resident of the 700 block of Newport Drive reported two Dodge vehicles had been broken into overnight Saturday, police said.
Police are asking residents with security cameras in the neighborhood to see if they captured video of suspicious vehicles entering or leaving the area, or any other suspicious activity between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Saturday. Anyone who believes they have information or video that may help is asked to contact Officer Matias at Hector.Matias@IslandLakePolice.com.
