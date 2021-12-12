Grit and glory on final day of cyclocross at Cantigny

"We are a cycling family and I'm just doing my part," Dave Elphingstone of Boulder, Colorado said Sunday as he cleaned mud from one of his kid's bikes during the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald

The Men's U23 race begins with a large pack of racers Sunday during the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald

Womens U23 champion Katie Clouse of Cannondale Cyclocross World hugs runner up Madigan Munro of Trek Factory Racing during the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships Sunday at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald

Trek Factory Racing's Madigan Munro climbs a steep hill in the Women's U23 race Sunday during the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald

Racers Calhan Norman (138) of Team Extreme and Tydeman Newman (133) of Cannondale Team Dream bump shoulders coming out of a sand pit Sunday during the USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships at Cantigny Park in Wheaton. Steven Buyansky for the Daily Herald

The nation's best cyclocross racers don't end up atop a medal stand or podium.

The top riders instead step onto three tree stumps for their moment of glory, a fitting final stage for a gritty sport, part mountain biking, all action.

The ceremony Sunday afternoon concluded a week of racing at the cyclocross national championships, a USA Cycling event held for the first time at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.

Riders in collegiate, professional and age-group categories defied the elements, hurtling across a 2-mile course in freezing temperatures one day and high winds another.

"The participants might not want it, but I usually hope for one or two days of precipitation just to really give people a true cyclocross experience," Tara McCarthy, USA Cycling director of national events, said ahead of the finale.

Cyclocross competitors avoided the mud-bowl atmosphere of the 2019 championships near Tacoma, Washington. But Cantigny's Butterfly Hill and man-made obstacles on the race route provided a test of bike-handling skills.

The sport puts a unique spin on off-road cycling: Riders dismount their bike, sling it over their shoulder, run up hills or stairs and get back on their wheels, ideally without face-planting.