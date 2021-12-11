Park Ridge man charged with barricading himself in neighbor's apartment

A man from Park Ridge who authorities say broke into and barricaded himself in his neighbor's apartment Friday morning has been charged with multiple offenses.

Joseph D. Imbrugia, 39, was charged with residential burglary, criminal damage to property, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm without a FOID card, according to a news release from the Park Ridge Police Department.

Imbrugia threw a large dumbbell through his neighbor's rear kitchen window around 9:30 a.m. Friday, then reached through and grabbed a pill bottle from the window sill, according to the news release. The female victim said Imbrugia shouted that he had a gun and threatened to kill her, and she immediately called 911.

When officers arrived on the scene and checked the rear of the building, they saw Imbrugia holding a handgun, which he pointed at officers, the news release said. Officers told Imbrugia to drop the weapon, but he ran back into the building and tried to barricade himself in the apartment with the weapon, according to the release.

The police evacuated everyone else from the apartment building and tried to make contact with Imbrugia, according to the news release. After about an hour, Imbrugia emerged from the apartment building and was taken into police custody without incident, though the release said he made several statements indicating he'd left a bomb in the apartment.

Bomb squad technicians and an explosive sniffing canine unit searched the apartment and revealed that there were no explosives present, the news release said. Police found the weapon Imbrugia used while searching his apartment.

Imbrugia is in custody while he awaits a bond hearing.