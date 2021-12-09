 

Carroll tables COVID-19 legislation after receiving threats

  • Jonathan Carroll

    Jonathan Carroll

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/9/2021 4:17 PM

After receiving "violent threats," a state lawmaker from Northbrook withdrew his proposal to require unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay their health care expenses -- including hospital bills -- out of pocket if they contract COVID-19.

Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Carroll said in a Thursday statement he decided not to pursue the legislation he filed Monday because of the "unintended divisive nature" of the proposal. He filed a motion with the clerk of the Illinois House to table the measure.

 

"Since taking office, I've always tried to have civil discourse with those who've disagreed with me," Carroll said. "However, violent threats made against me, my family and my staff are reprehensible."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster eligibility to age 16
Related Article
FDA expands Pfizer COVID booster eligibility to age 16
 
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
Related Article
How will the world decide when the pandemic is over?
 
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
Related Article
Vaccine makers racing to update COVID shots, just in case
 
Will omicron become the alpha COVID-19 variant over delta? Suburban doctors answer questions
Related Article
Will omicron become the alpha COVID-19 variant over delta? Suburban doctors answer questions
 
COVID-19 update: 9,301 new cases, 54 additional deaths, 3,178 hospitalized
Related Article
COVID-19 update: 9,301 new cases, 54 additional deaths, 3,178 hospitalized
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 