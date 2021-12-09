Carroll tables COVID-19 legislation after receiving threats
Updated 12/9/2021 4:17 PM
After receiving "violent threats," a state lawmaker from Northbrook withdrew his proposal to require unvaccinated Illinoisans to pay their health care expenses -- including hospital bills -- out of pocket if they contract COVID-19.
Democratic state Rep. Jonathan Carroll said in a Thursday statement he decided not to pursue the legislation he filed Monday because of the "unintended divisive nature" of the proposal. He filed a motion with the clerk of the Illinois House to table the measure.
"Since taking office, I've always tried to have civil discourse with those who've disagreed with me," Carroll said. "However, violent threats made against me, my family and my staff are reprehensible."
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
