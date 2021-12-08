Woodridge trying to help residents in tornado-damaged condominiums

Woodridge is working to assist residents of 56 tornado-damaged condominiums who must vacate their homes this winter.

Last week, property management company MC Property Management Corp. sent letters to residents at Woodridge Country Club. Condominium owners were told they must leave by Dec. 17 because of safety issues with ongoing exterior and interior repairs tied to the tornado that ripped through parts of the village on June 20, 2021.

"This has not been an easy decision for management and the association to make, and we did not take this decision lightly," Michaelene Conrad, MC Property Management owner and president, said in a statement. Contractors and building engineers have determined that water to all the condominiums must be turned off to avoid freezing and bursting pipes throughout the winter. Because of the configuration of the plumbing, crews are unable to shut off water to individual units.

MC Property Management also cited supply chain difficulties with obtaining building materials to complete exterior and roofing repairs.

"The building engineer did inform management that the building is structurally sound enough to reconstruct the roofing and exterior construction, but not habitable due to the winterization needed on the interior," Conrad said. "The association's insurance company also did advise us to winterize the building so that further damage due to inclement weather and freeze/thaw cycles did not further damage the interior as this would not be covered by the policy for the tornado."

To help the residents, Woodridge is offering housing case managers from its tornado relief initiative called Woodridge Neighbors Helping Neighbors. It has a direct assistance phone line at (630) 719-2496.

"My heart is aching for our Woodridge Country Club neighbors going through such a difficult time right now -- especially during the holiday season," said Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham in a statement. "Please, I encourage those needing help to contact the village's assistance line. There is a resilient community in Woodridge that gladly helps our neighbors in need."