Schaumburg woman accused of breaking baby's legs

A Schaumburg woman was ordered held on $30,000 bail Wednesday on charges she abused a 2-month-old child between Nov. 5, 2020, and Dec. 15, 2020, fracturing both of the baby's legs.

Sheema Hussain, 34, is charged with aggravated battery to a child. If convicted of the felony, she faces up to 30 years in prison. Probation is not an option.

Prosecutors say Hussain was the caregiver for the child who was less than 2 months old at the time the abuse occurred.

According to Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Emmanuel Almarez, Hussain called the baby's pediatrician on Dec. 14, 2020, to report his right leg was swollen.

She called again the next day to report the swelling had increased, at which point the doctor recommended she take the baby to the emergency room, Almarez said.

Emergency room physicians at Amita Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates diagnosed a fracture to the baby's right femur, Almarez said.

X-rays also revealed two fractures to the baby's left femur, which doctors estimated had occurred one to two weeks earlier, Almarez said.

According to the physician, his injuries could "only have been caused by twisting and pulling," Almarez said.

Hussain was ordered to surrender her passport and is scheduled to return to court Jan. 7.