Relief ahead for drivers at difficult Mount Prospect intersection

Work is expected to begin next year on a project to improve traffic flow and reduce delays at the intersections of Rand, Mount Prospect and Central roads in Mount Prospect. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2018

Relief is on the way for drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists caught in the Gordian knot of Mount Prospect's Rand Road/Central Road/Mount Prospect Road intersection.

The village board Tuesday agreed to spend up to $697,100 to hire Christopher B. Burke Engineering Ltd. to provide phase III construction engineering for improvements at the intersection, which has been described by some as a nightmare.

Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said Burke has been the consultant used in the first two phases of the project's design. The third phase includes construction engineering and monitoring the work of contractors and subcontractors.

The work will include traffic signal improvements, with new signals, additional right-turn lanes at almost all the intersections, and dual left-turn lanes on both sides of the Rand/Central intersection, Dorsey said.

"The idea is basically to improve the ability to get traffic through the intersection, reduce delay and, most importantly, reduce people getting stuck in the intersection," he added.

The project will go up for bid in March, with construction expected by May and completion by late summer or fall of 2023.

About 80% of the Burke contract will be paid by federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement funds. The balance would come from village street resurfacing funds.

Burke is familiar with the project, having been involved from the beginning, Dorsey noted.

"They've attended all the neighborhood meetings, they've met with the neighbors and most importantly they dealt with IDOT over the past couple of years and have a really good understanding of their needs as well," he said.

Trustee Colleen Saccotelli gave kudos to the village staff, public works especially, on obtaining the grant funding.

"We're only paying 20% of this amount for this amazing project," she said.

She said Burke's engineers have not only the technical skills required, but also the "soft skills."

"I have seen them work with residents and businesses on other projects, and I think with all the moving parts of this project, they're going to be a great fit," she said.