Dist. 203 school board approves contract with support workers

The Naperville Unit District 203 school board unanimously approved a new three-year contract with support workers, putting an end to months of negotiations that caused employees of the Naperville Education Support Professionals Association to work without a contract since the end of June.

The contract, approved at Monday's board meeting, gives NESPA workers a $1-an-hour pay raise in each of the three years, a one-time $1,000 bonus, five extra sick days per year, and retroactive pay. To attract high-quality employees, a new starting wage table was created to offer more competitive wages.

The 600 NESPA workers spread across 22 district schools -- including computer support associates, health technicians, campus supervisors, special education assistants and others -- tentatively approved the contract on Nov. 23. Contract talks began in April.

"After over six months of negotiations, we are hopeful this contract puts NESPA on a path towards equity and fair wages for all of our members as they continue to faithfully serve our community with excellence," NESPA officials said in a statement.

Also included in the contract, which expires in 2024, is increased pay for employees who work lunch duty or ride the bus for students needing extra support. New training opportunities will become available when new technology and initiatives are introduced.

The district will continue paying 85% of health insurance premiums for NESPA workers participating in the coverage.

"I am thrilled we were able to come to an agreement that both rewards our dedicated employees with increased compensation and allows for continued financial sustainability in our district," board President Kristin Fitzgerald said in a statement.