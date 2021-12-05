The Week That Was: Algonquin pair killed, Buffalo Grove police shooting, federal probe of Itasca

Algonquin police set up crime scene tape outside a home near routes 31 and 62. Officers had conducted a well-being check Tuesday for a man and woman who lived there. Their bodies were found the following day. The address in the photo has been blurred to help prevent potential burglaries. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

Maxim Parnov, whom police had been seeking in connection with the deaths of his mother and stepfather, both of Algonquin, was arrested in Wisconsin on Thursday morning, police said. Parnov first was charged with concealing two homicidal deaths by transporting the bodies in the back of the U-Haul. Four first-degree murder charges were added Friday.

Just weeks after Itasca overwhelmingly rejected a proposal for the Haymarket addiction treatment center, federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into whether the village violated anti-discrimination laws. The issue had been raised after the village classified the proposal as a planned development rather than a health care facility.

A man firing two guns was shot and killed by Buffalo Grove police early Thursday, in what is the first officer-involved shooting in the village's history, authorities said. Police said the man, identified later Thursday as Brian Christopher Howard, 25, of Elgin, may have called 911 to bring the police response that led to his death.

The Mount Prospect Police Department is selling its decommissioned police patches to raise money for a charity that supports the families of first responders killed in the line of duty. The police department removed the patch this summer after a yearlong controversy over its "thin blue line" imagery. Police Chief John Koziol said he came up with the idea after persuading the police officers' union to back off its plans to file a grievance over the removal.

DuPage County Board members have approved a $5 million funding request to help DuPagePads turn the Red Roof Inn in Downers Grove into interim housing for people experiencing homelessness. The county will use federal funds to support the project.

Entrepreneurs want to open Des Plaines' first recreational cannabis dispensary in the heart of the city's downtown district ­-- in a one-story space in the Metropolitan Square plaza that was formerly home to a Leona's restaurant. It's been empty since 2017.

A Lake County judge has ordered Woodland Elementary District 50 school board member Renae Amen to pay attorney fees and costs to three parents she accused of threatening her during the spring's intense debates over remote learning. Associate Judge James Simonian found there was no evidence to support Amen's filings seeking protective orders against Deb Attiah, Heather Rand and Shari Green.

United Airlines will move about 900 employees and its primary flight control center from the Willis Tower to Arlington Heights next year, officials said Thursday. The carrier will be using an existing workplace at the former Motorola campus for its network operations center, which handles United's domestic and global flights.

The week ahead: No billboard, no deal

Des Plaines aldermen will weigh a billboard proposal Monday that could decide the fate of an entire commercial development. Aldermen previously shot down a proposal for a billboard at Mannheim Road and Pratt Avenue but are now reconsidering because the company behind it says plans for a four-acre development there featuring three restaurants and a marijuana store won't happen without the sign.

The week ahead: Lake Zurich budget

Lake Zurich trustees will hold a public hearing and likely vote Monday night on the village's 2022 budget, which includes nearly $11 million for infrastructure, municipal buildings, land improvements and capital equipment. Thet includes $2.2 million in road resurfacing and sidewalk improvements for the Braemar neighborhood and Concord Village, and $756,000 in upgrades at Paulus, Staples and Sonoma parks.

The week ahead: Dist. 204 boundaries

Indian Prairie Unit District 204 will hold the last of eight boundary committee meetings at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Still Middle School in Aurora.

The last significant boundary adjustment occurred in 2009 when Metea Valley High School opened. District officials feel the need to adjust the boundaries again because of projected enrollment changes.

The week ahead: Batavia's budget

The Batavia City Council will vote Monday on the city's 2022 budget, and its 2022 property tax levy. More information about both items may be found in the council's agenda packet on the city's website, cityofbatavia.net.