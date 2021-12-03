Man now faces first-degree murder charges in Algonquin double homicide

Algonquin police set up crime scene tape Wednesday outside a home near routes 31 and 62. The bodies of a man and a woman were found there after a well-being check. The address in the photo has been blurred to help prevent potential burglaries. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

Prosecutors on Friday approved first-degree murder charges against the 36-year-old man who on Wednesday was charged with hiding the bodies of an Algonquin man and woman in a U-Haul truck.

Maxim Parnov was arrested Thursday morning in Wisconsin in connection with the deaths of Elvira and Peter M. Almen, who lived with Parnov in Algonquin. At the time of his arrest, Parnov was wanted in McHenry County on two counts of concealing a homicidal death. Prosecutors with the McHenry County state's attorney's office on Friday approved four additional counts of first-degree murder against Parnov, court records show.

Attempts Thursday to reach McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally were unsuccessful. The state's attorney also could not immediately be reached Friday morning to comment about the additional charges.

Parnov now is accused of causing blunt force trauma to both Elvira and Peter Almen, resulting in their deaths, according to a new criminal complaint filed as a separate case Friday in McHenry County court. Court records did not specifically allege how the blunt force trauma occurred.

The cause of death for both is "pending due to the ongoing investigation," the McHenry County coroner's office said in a news release Friday. The coroner's office was notified of the deaths of Elvira Almen, 56, and Peter M. Almen, 64, on Wednesday and autopsies were performed Thursday.

The Algonquin police investigation began Tuesday when officers were called to the home near routes 31 and 62 for a well-being check, police have said.

The Almens' bodies were discovered about noon Wednesday, according to a news release at the time.

A warrant for Parnov's arrest was issued that day, and on Thursday, officers arrested Parnov at a residence in Salem, Wisconsin, according to a separate news release.

It was not immediately clear when Parnov might be extradited to Illinois. Kenosha County jail records showed that Parnov was booked at the county jail just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday and remained there as of noon Friday.

His bail was set at $5 million.