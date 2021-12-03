Glendale Heights man charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman in Addison

A Glendale Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 92-year-old Addison resident in her home in November.

Anthony L. Lane, 53, of the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, was charged Thursday with one count of home invasion -- sexual offense, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault -- victim 60 or older, according to DuPage County court records.

The documents allege that he entered a residence at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1000 block of Jamey Lane and assaulted the woman.

He is being held without bail at the DuPage County jail.

Court records indicate he refused to attend a hearing Friday morning, and that prosecutors are filing a request to deny him bail. His next court date is Monday.