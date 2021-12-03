Glendale Heights man charged with sexually assaulting elderly woman in Addison
Updated 12/3/2021 1:06 PM
A Glendale Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 92-year-old Addison resident in her home in November.
Anthony L. Lane, 53, of the 2200 block of Century Point Lane, was charged Thursday with one count of home invasion -- sexual offense, and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault -- victim 60 or older, according to DuPage County court records.
The documents allege that he entered a residence at 6:39 p.m. Nov. 22 in the 1000 block of Jamey Lane and assaulted the woman.
He is being held without bail at the DuPage County jail.
Court records indicate he refused to attend a hearing Friday morning, and that prosecutors are filing a request to deny him bail. His next court date is Monday.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.