Winter? Whatever! Golf continues at Heritage Oaks

Don't miss the holiday sale, which runs through Sunday, at Heritage Oaks Golf Shop. Gift cards are also available. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

While falling leaves, shorter days and frost on the ground may mark the end of the traditional outdoor golf season, Northbrook-area golfers don't have to take a break from the game they love. Heritage Oaks Golf Club offers several indoor golf options this winter while Acorn Grill + Terrace, conveniently located in the clubhouse, offers a variety of culinary delights sure to please your palate.

Golf aficionados, as well as those new to the game, are invited to play rounds this winter on the best courses from around the world. The Indoor Golf Simulator Room at Heritage Oaks offers two screens featuring state-of-the-art Full Swing Pro Series equipment. Rent the space for yourself, for a foursome, or for a family outing. In addition to golf, other games including football, soccer, and dodgeball are also available. Simulator rentals can be made up to one week in advance at heritageoaksgc.com and private lessons are offered.

Acorn Grill + Terrace, the new restaurant in the clubhouse, is open year round. This amazing space, with the best dining views in Northbrook, offers food and drink specials including a weekly Friday Fish Fry, December's Featured Drink -- Traditional Glögg Wine, and the new Flights and Bites menu.

Holiday shopping needs are easily met at the Heritage Oaks Golf Shop. The extensive merchandise assortment offers a wide selection from leading brands such as Titleist, Foot Joy, Ralph Lauren and Oakley. Browse favorite logo apparel or let the experienced staff assist with selecting the perfect gear.

Don't miss the holiday sale in the shop through Sunday, Dec. 5. The shop is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Enjoy 25% to 50% off all in-stock apparel, shoes and accessories, and receive a free gift with purchases of $100 or more while supplies last. Gift cards are sold in the Golf Shop and can be redeemed for fees, merchandise or lessons at Heritage Oaks Golf Club and Anetsberger Golf Course.

For information, visit heritageoaksgc.com or nbparks.org.