Find out how your schools are doing on state report card

Suburban schools, districts and communities now can find out just how their students performed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Illinois State Board of Education has released school- and district-level assessment data from the 2020-21 school year.

The data provide communities with more insight into the impact of remote learning last year and what supports students need to recover.

To view report card data and search for your school, visit illinoisreportcard.com.

Preliminary spring testing data released in October from most schools statewide show steep declines in students attaining proficiency in math and English language arts across grade levels -- 17.8% and 16.6%, respectively.

Among English learners, the decline in meeting standards was stark: 51.5% in English language arts and 54% in math. Similarly, low-income students saw a 31% drop in English and 38.7% dip in math, while special needs students saw declines of 30.4% in English and 23.5% in math.

State education officials are encouraging school districts to use the P-20 Council's Learning Renewal Resource Guide, combined with the local student data, to develop evidence-based strategies to support students' recovery from the pandemic.

Illinois schools have received more than $7 billion in federal pandemic relief funding to fund interventions, such as after-school programming, community partnerships, summer school, tutoring, and trauma-informed supports.

To date, 517 out of 939 school districts and other local education agencies have submitted applications for the third round of funding.

Statewide, school districts had the option to give last school year's federally required assessments either during an extended window in the spring or in the fall of this year due to pandemic disruptions.

The data released Thursday reflects 90% of school districts that opted to test in the spring. That includes results from the Illinois Assessment of Readiness and the SAT college entrance exam, which test students' mastery of grade-level standards in math and English language arts in third through eighth grades and 11th grade, respectively.

Results from districts that opted to test in the fall will be available next April, along with final state-level data.

But the final results won't include any growth data, because Illinois students were exempted from having to take state tests in the 2019-20 school year, nor will the performance results change summative designations for schools.