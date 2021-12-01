 

Former congressional candidate removed from school post for spreading vaccine misformation

  • Larry Kaifesh

    Larry Kaifesh

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 12/1/2021 6:08 PM

A retired Marine Corps colonel and former GOP candidate in the 8th Congressional District has been removed from a high-ranking position at Chicago Public Schools' Marine Leadership Academy after he emailed families about the "dangers of vaccinating children," schools chief Pedro Martinez said Tuesday.

Larry Kaifesh, the commandant at the Logan Square military academy, encouraged parents not to vaccinate their children as he cited a fringe website that he said showed "very concerning" vaccine information that he incorrectly claimed was a government database.

 

Kaifesh, a 23-year veteran with combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, ran an unsuccessful 2014 campaign for the U.S. House in the northwest suburban 8th Congressional District against then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth. He has not sought elected office since.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 