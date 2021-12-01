Former congressional candidate removed from school post for spreading vaccine misformation

A retired Marine Corps colonel and former GOP candidate in the 8th Congressional District has been removed from a high-ranking position at Chicago Public Schools' Marine Leadership Academy after he emailed families about the "dangers of vaccinating children," schools chief Pedro Martinez said Tuesday.

Larry Kaifesh, the commandant at the Logan Square military academy, encouraged parents not to vaccinate their children as he cited a fringe website that he said showed "very concerning" vaccine information that he incorrectly claimed was a government database.

Kaifesh, a 23-year veteran with combat tours to Iraq and Afghanistan, ran an unsuccessful 2014 campaign for the U.S. House in the northwest suburban 8th Congressional District against then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth. He has not sought elected office since.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.