Schaumburg police seeking public's help to identify man at hotel

Schaumburg police are asking for the public's help identifying the man wearing this jacket. This image is from October or November at a hotel on American Lane. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

Schaumburg police are asking for the public's help identifying this man. This image is from October or November at a hotel on American Lane. Courtesy of Schaumburg Police Department

Schaumburg police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man seen at a local extended stay hotel in October or November.

Police, however, declined to say Tuesday why they are seeking the man. But Sgt. Karen McCartney said the investigation is not related to the killing of a 28-year-old Portland, Oregon, woman found dead Nov. 18 in the same Extended Stay America hotel, 1200 E. American Lane.

In that case, Jose Y. Martinez Segundo, 23, of Chicago is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Susan J. Tobey, who authorities say died as a result of blunt-force trauma. Segunda remains in custody at the Cook County jail.

In images posted to social media by police Tuesday, the man they are seeking is seen walking in the hotel wearing a mask and looking at a cellphone. He has dark hair and is wearing a black jacket with the word "YOU" and what appears to be a bird's wings emblazoned across the back.

Anyone with information should call the Schaumburg police investigations tip like at (847) 348-7055. Tips may be given anonymously, police said.