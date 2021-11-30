Naperville autism group raffling Lexus in fundraiser

Money raised from the raffle of a Lexus sports car will go toward the Naperville-based Turning Pointe Autism Foundation to enhance programs for children and young adults. courtesy of Sammy Groth

The Naperville-based Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is raffling a Lexus LC 500 convertible as part of a fundraiser. courtesy of Carolyn Bonessa

Nothing sparks a raffle like a good prize and a good cause.

The Naperville-based Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is back with another stunner to raise money for its many programs. On Friday, they'll be raffling a Lexus LC 500 convertible valued at $112,000, courtesy of Lexus of Naperville.

The raffle, which closes on Thursday, costs $100 a ticket for a one-in-2,500 chance at winning the red sports car. If the winner doesn't want the car, they have the option of taking a $75,000 cash prize.

After dealing with limited fundraising opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turning Pointe Executive Director Carrie Provenzale is grateful for the chance to bring a boost to the facility located at 1500 West Ogden Ave. Raffle tickets can be purchased at turningpointeautismfoundation.org.

"It's amazing, isn't it?" Provenzale said. "This is obviously such a generous donation. Our gala was canceled again this year, and that usually raises a significant amount of money for us. We really need the raffle."

Established in 2007 for children and young adults with autism, Turning Pointe is designed to increase independence and improve communication and socially appropriate behaviors among students between 5 and 22 years old. Turning Pointe attracts students from throughout the suburbs to help with academic and therapeutic needs.

While Turning Pointe has received support from various groups and individuals, they got a jolt last year when Chevrolet of Naperville donated a Corvette to raffle. After raising $170,000 to finish an occupational therapy gymnasium, Turning Pointe was thrilled to bring back the raffle this year.

The car donations came from the Dan Wolf Auto Group, which operates the Lexus, Toyota and Chevrolet of Naperville dealerships. Dan Wolf's grandson, Jack, was diagnosed with autism at 18 months old, and Jack's parents, Randy and Kim, helped start Turning Pointe almost 15 years ago.

The money raised this year -- Provenzale is hopeful to top last year's total -- will go toward programs that need to shift because of health guidelines. Building and enhancing outdoor spaces, for example, is a priority.

"We'd love to have the community support for this," Provenzale said. "It made such a difference last year. Just to give people a chance at something like this is really spectacular."