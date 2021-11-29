Park Ridge shooting may be linked to road rage case

No injuries were reported Monday after gunfire struck a Park Ridge apartment building, leading to a brief lockdown of the nearby Maine South High School, police said.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Talcott Road. One bullet broke an apartment window, police said.

The shooting may have been related to an earlier road rage report involving a black Mercedes sedan with a damaged rear window and a tan sedan near East River and Higgins roads in Chicago, police said.

Two vehicles matching those descriptions were seen speeding on Dee Road approaching Talcott Road in Park Ridge, police said, and witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from where those cars had been.

Anyone with information can call Park Ridge police at (847) 318-5252.