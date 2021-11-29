Bail reduced for Naperville man charged in fatal Lisle crash

Bail was reduced Monday to $500,000 for a Naperville man charged in a Lisle crash that killed three people in October.

Brendan Wydajewski, 22, has been charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and transportation or possession of open alcohol by a driver, according to a news release from the DuPage state's attorney office.

At 1:18 a.m. Oct. 30, Lisle police responded to a two-car crash at Warrenville Road and Corporate West Drive.

One of Wydajewski's passengers, 22-year-old Geovanny Alvarez of Naperville, was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the other vehicle, Andrew Purtill, 46, of Aurora, authorities said.

Another of Wydajewski's passengers, 21-year-old Graciela Leanos of Shorewood, died later that day at a hospital, authorities said.

Wydajewski was seriously injured. His bail originally was set at $1 million on Nov. 5, when a warrant for his arrest was issued, but he was not released from the hospital until Sunday.

Authorities allege Wydajewski was driving about 122 mph west on Warrenville Road when he crashed into the vehicle driven by Purtill. Wydajewski's blood alcohol content was .147 when taken at the hospital, well over the .08 legal limit, the state's attorney's office said. Authorities also allege that two handguns were found in his vehicle.

Wydajewski's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11.