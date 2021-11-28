Suburban Skyview: A spot of color brightens Lake Glenview panorama

Three trees with brilliant red leaves brighten an otherwise muted landscape on an island between a pair of bridges at Lake Glenview. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

Fall colors arrived late this year, likely due to drought, and the leaves of many trees simply turned shades of brown or gray before falling to the ground.

There were exceptions, though, including the brilliant red trees in this aerial view of an island on Lake Glenview.

Lake Glenview is a popular recreational area that serves as a suburban oasis. Walkers, joggers and cyclists use the paths around the lake, and fisherman often line the shore to cast a line and try their luck.

Two flat paths loop around the lake -- an inner loop made of crushed gravel and an outer loop of paved asphalt. They are maintained by the Glenview Park District.

The area surrounding the lake once was part of Naval Air Station Glenview, which closed in 1995; the bridges were built in 2000, when the site was redeveloped into The Glen.

• If you have a suggestion for something our drone pilots should photograph, email it to skyview@dailyherald.com.