 

Arlington Heights, Schaumburg delight in the lights

    Rich Motschall holds his daughter, Lila, 3, during the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday at North School Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Lights shine at North School Park during the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Santa and Mayor Tom Dailly throw the switch to light the tree at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts on Friday in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    Angelica Hil, 12, of Hoffman Estates, left, and Anna Mucha, 11, of Streamwood sing carols on Friday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    In addition to the tree, a teddy bear was among the dozens of decorations illuminated Friday at North School Park in Arlington Heights. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Santa waves to the crowd after arriving via fire truck to light the tree Friday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    Plenty of people were taking cellphone video of the tree lighting at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts after Santa arrived via fire truck to light the tree Friday November 26, 2021 in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    The crowd joined in the caroling led by village officials Friday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    People line up to take photos of their kids and the lit Christmas tree on Friday at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

    Lights shine at North School Park following the Arlington Heights tree-lighting ceremony Friday. Arlington Heights also offered attractions at Harmony Park. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report
Arlington Heights and Schaumburg flipped the switch at their respective holiday tree-lighting ceremonies Friday evening.
Updated 11/26/2021 8:12 PM

Arlington Heights' celebration started at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Harmony Park and North School Park.

Trolleys made loops between the parks. At North School Park, the Vibe Dance group and carolers performed before the 5 p.m. tree lighting. The attractions at Harmony Park included ice carvers and live reindeer.

 

In Schaumburg, the mayor, the village clerk and village trustees led carols at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Santa arrived via fire truck at 6:30 p.m. to light the community tree, then stuck around until 8:30 p.m. for photos with children.

