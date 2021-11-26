Arlington Heights, Schaumburg delight in the lights
Updated 11/26/2021 8:12 PM
Arlington Heights' celebration started at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Harmony Park and North School Park.
Trolleys made loops between the parks. At North School Park, the Vibe Dance group and carolers performed before the 5 p.m. tree lighting. The attractions at Harmony Park included ice carvers and live reindeer.
In Schaumburg, the mayor, the village clerk and village trustees led carols at the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts. Santa arrived via fire truck at 6:30 p.m. to light the community tree, then stuck around until 8:30 p.m. for photos with children.
|
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.