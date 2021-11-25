Tradition keeps the 50th annual Turkey Bowl alive in Wheaton

The 50th annual Turkey Bowl between the Moore and Bond families and others kept their tradition alive as they held their Thanksgiving Day football game at Briar Glen Elementary School. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Joey Kelly, 15, of Wheaton of the Wheaton Warrenville South High School choir, performed the national anthem before the start of the 50th Turkey Bowl football game between the Moore and Bond families Thursday in Wheaton. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Nick Pieters of Wheaton -- who dressed up as a football -- made several nice catches in Thursday's game in Wheaton. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

Kevin Bond tries to stop Mike Horton on a drive during their 50th annual Turkey Bowl Thursday at Briar Glen Elementary School in Wheaton. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

It's all about tradition, turkey legs and a football.

Combine them on Thanksgiving Day and you have the 50th annual Turkey Bowl played by the Moore and Bond families since 1971 at Briar Glen Elementary School in Wheaton.

Participants 14 to 66 took to the field Thursday. Mike Bond, 65, of Plano, said he has played since high school. He said they play about an hour and a half or "20 minutes for the old guys."

Kevin Bond, 27, of Plano said the open invite Turkey Bowl "is part of your Thanksgiving Day routine. I wouldn't think about anything else to do (Thanksgiving) morning. It's all about tradition."

As players warm up before the game, one player jokingly yells out to the group for someone to put paramedics on speed dial.

Joey Kelly, 15, a member of the Wheaton Warrenville South High School choir, was brave enough to sing the national anthem before the large crowd. He added "probably some good cash" was coming his way for singing.

Dave Horton of Wheaton has attended all 50 games in all types of weather.

"It's about getting together with my friends," he said.