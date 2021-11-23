Bail denied for man charged with killing woman at Schaumburg hotel

A Cook County judge denied bail Tuesday to a Chicago man charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 28-year-old Portland, Oregon, woman found dead at an extended-stay hotel in Schaumburg last week.

Jose Y. Martinez Segundo, of the 800 block of West Cuyler Avenue, was arrested at his home Sunday after the body of Susan J. Tobey was discovered Friday morning at the Extended Stay America, 1200 E. American Lane.

During Tuesday's bond hearing in Rolling Meadows, Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Kristina Modesto said there was no prior relationship between Tobey and Martinez Segundo.

Evidence including video surveillance showed Tobey checked into the hotel on Nov. 18 before leaving at noon to shop at a Walmart store. She returned at 1:25 p.m., Modesto said.

Video and witness testimony indicated that Martinez Segundo, wearing distinctive clothing, arrived at the hotel at 2:15 p.m. via Uber and entered Tobey's room while wearing a full head mask that revealed only his eyes, Modesto said. He left at 3:20 p.m. wearing a blue latex glove on one hand; he was picked up by another Uber driver, she said.

The video surveillance showed only the victim and suspect entering the room, Modesto said.

Late the next morning, Tobey's body was found naked and face down on the floor bearing multiple injuries from blunt force trauma, a sharp object and asphyxiation, Modesto said. Blood stains on the walls indicated she had received her injuries while on the floor.

Phone records led investigators to Segundo Martinez and an Uber driver who identified the suspect as his passenger, Modesto said. A photograph of Tobey's body was found on Segundo Martinez's phone, she added.

During the bond hearing, Segundo Martinez's attorney, Kevin McCubbin, argued that a full head mask should not have enabled its wearer to be positively identified by anyone, and that his client had no prior record.

McCubbin said Segundo Martinez was employed at a McDonald's at O'Hare International Airport, lived with his mother and sister, and has been a legal resident of the U.S. for more than 20 years.

Segundo Martinez's next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10 in Rolling Meadows.

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said the investigation indicated that no one else at the hotel had been in danger.

The video surveillance that played a key role in the investigation is now required at all 30 of Schaumburg's hotels as part of a list of new regulations approved by the village board in August.

Another requirement is membership in the Schaumburg Police Department's Safe Hotel Program, which in part provides an open line of communication between the department and hotels.

Wolf said the Extended Stay America has been fully cooperative with the investigation.

Anyone wishing to report any further information should contact the department's investigations division at (847) 882-3534.