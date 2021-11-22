Suspect arrested in connection with death of Oregon woman at Schaumburg hotel

Schaumburg police have arrested a Chicago man in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old Oregon woman discovered Friday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, August 2021

Schaumburg police have arrested a 23-year-old Chicago man in connection with the killing of a Portland, Oregon, woman found dead Friday morning at an extended stay hotel.

The woman, identified as 28-year-old Susan J. Tobey, died as a result of blunt force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Police say they're continuing to investigate and have not yet named the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident Sunday during the execution of a warrant at his Chicago residence.

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said his department is working with the Cook County State's Attorney's Office on charges.

According to police, officers and paramedics discovered Tobey's body at the Extended Stay America, 1200 E. American Lane, at 11:33 a.m. Friday while responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive person.

