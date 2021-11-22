Proud Boys join effort to ban book in Downers Grove

The protesters at a Downers Grove school board meeting on Nov. 15 included Proud Boys member Brian Kraemer (at right, in plaid shirt and holding sign). Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

When a group of conservative Downers Grove parents organized this year to oppose mask mandates and equity initiatives at schools, it led to some tense school board meetings.

Yet students at Downers North and Downers South high schools said they didn't see a big impact on their lives until the parents sought to remove a graphic novel by a nonbinary author from the school libraries over concerns it included a few sexually explicit illustrations -- a fight that caught the attention of the Proud Boys, a far-right gang that has recently seized on the culture wars playing out at school districts around the country.

A Proud Boys contingent ultimately showed up for a board meeting in Downers Grove last Monday where the book was discussed, the Chicago Sun-Times has learned.

