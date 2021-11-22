Chicago man charged in killing at Schaumburg hotel

Schaumburg police have arrested a Chicago man in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old Oregon woman discovered Friday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, August 2021

Schaumburg police have arrested a Chicago man in connection with the killing of a 28-year-old Oregon woman discovered Friday morning at the Extended Stay America hotel. Eric Peterson | Staff Photographer, August 2021

Schaumburg police have arrested a 23-year-old Chicago man in connection with the killing of a Portland, Oregon, woman found dead Friday morning at an extended stay hotel.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Susan J. Tobey, died as a result of blunt-force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office, which ruled the death a homicide.

Jose Y. Martinez Segundo, of the 800 block of West Cuyler Avenue, was charged with first-degree murder, according to a news release issued late Monday by the Schaumburg Police Department. He was taken into custody without incident Sunday during the execution of a warrant at his home. He is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday in Rolling Meadows.

According to police, officers and paramedics discovered Tobey's body at the Extended Stay America, 1200 E. American Lane, at 11:33 a.m. Friday while responding to a 911 call about an unresponsive person.

It doesn't appear that anyone else at the hotel was in danger, Wolf said.

The killing comes just months after Schaumburg officials approved new regulations to increase safety at its 30 hotels.

At the time, police said they had seen an increase in thefts, car break-ins, assaults, batteries, domestic disputes, juvenile nuisances and noise complaints at hotels over the previous three years.

Extended-stay hotels saw a particular rise in domestic violence calls, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said, as it had become more common for people to use them as primary residences.

The new regulations addressed parking lot lighting, security, video surveillance and the enforcement of curfews for juveniles in common areas. They also involved limits on room occupancy, the keeping of registration records, restricting or monitoring access at entrances between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., and limiting the length of stay to 28 days, except for corporate contracts and emergencies.

Membership in the police department's Safe Hotel Program also became mandatory. Started about five years ago, the program provides an open line of communication between the police department and hotels.

Wolf said the Extended Stay America has cooperated with the ongoing investigation.