Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal in Chicago; Jackson warns of 'dangerous precedent'
Updated 11/20/2021 9:10 PM
Hundreds more people gathered Saturday for a rally at Federal Plaza before hitting the streets to denounce the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse a day earlier on murder and attempted murder charges that also drew protesters downtown.
Among the speakers at the event was the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr., who told the crowd he believed the verdict in Rittenhouse's case sets a "dangerous precedent" at future protests.
"The Rittenhouse decision jeopardized every freedom fighter," Jackson told the assembled crowd. "Everyone who's a demonstrator can be killed by a right-winger with(out) justification."
For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
