Chicago Journalism Association honors Daily Herald's tornado coverage

The Daily Herald's coverage of the June 21 tornado that ripped through parts of Woodridge and Naperville won the Chicago Journalists' Association's 2021 Sarah Brown Boyden Award competition's award for Breaking News.

The staff of the Daily Herald has been honored in the Chicago Journalists Association's 2021 Sarah Brown Boyden Award competition.

The paper's coverage of the June 21 tornado that ripped through parts of Woodridge and Naperville won the competition's award for Breaking News.

In addition, freelance photographer Karie Angell Luc won the competition's award for News/Sports Photography for pictures she took for the Daily Herald at the Norge Ski Jump in Fox River Grove.

Coverage by Christopher Placek and other Daily Herald staff members on the sale of Arlington Park had been named a finalist in the Business news category.

"We're proud of the coverage our staff and correspondents provide for the community," Daily Herald editor John Lampinen said, "and we're grateful that it has been recognized by such a prestigious organization as the Chicago Journalists Association."

The awards were announced Friday night at a virtual ceremony hosted by the association, which was founded in 1933.