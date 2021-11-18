Gregg's Landing neighborhood next on Vernon Hills' road rehab list

Streets on the western side of the huge Gregg's Landing subdivision in Vernon Hills are the focus of the village's proposed 2022 road rehabilitation program.

The cost of the program is estimated at just under $1.1 million, below the annual $1.2 million target, according to Public Works Director/Village Engineer David Brown.

Per standard practice, the program is presented in November to allow the village staff to design the projects and seek bids during winter.

With street work in some older neighborhoods complete, the focus has turned to Gregg's Landing, where construction began about 25 years ago.

As proposed, the work will involve about 2 miles of streets in the Muirfield Village, Torrey Pines and St. Andrews neighborhoods.

The plans include resurfacing about a half-mile of the western portion of Gregg's Parkway. The main thoroughfare stretches 2.4 miles between Butterfield Road to commercial areas on Milwaukee Avenue.

Much of the work will be milling and replacing the road surface, Brown said. Curb, gutter and apron repair will be limited.

"We'll get a lot more miles for our dollar than we did in older sections (of town)," Brown said during a report Tuesday to the village board.

Gregg's Landing North is composed of about 1,280 custom and semi-custom homes, townhouses and condominiums spread among 18 neighborhoods on 813 acres of the former Cuneo Estate. Roads there will be the primary focus of village road rehab efforts for some time, Brown said.

"We will be up in Gregg's Landing for the next five to eight years, easily," he said.

Gregg's Parkway itself will be done in three stages in coming years, he said.

An exception will be in 2023, with widening and resurfacing of Lakeview Parkway, a main corridor near Hawthorn Mall north and south of Route 60.

"In lieu of the road program for 2023, the village is looking to utilize similar dollars for construction and engineering on that project," Brown said Wednesday.

Federal funds will be used for 80%, or about $3.7 million, of the $4.7 million project.

"This will be the substitute for our typical mill and overlay project," Brown said.

Lakeview Parkway will be widened and resurfaced from north of the Lakeview/Hawthorn Parkway intersection near the mall, south through the Route 60 intersection to the north side of Phillip Road. The village has budgeted $639,000 for land acquisition, which is in progress.