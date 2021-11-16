McHenry man accused of stealing more than $40K from firefighter association

A part-time McHenry firefighter and paramedic is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from a nonprofit firefighters' association.

John A. Kuhl, 54, faces felony charges of fraud and theft after he used the McHenry Firefighters Association's debit card to make personal purchases and withdraw cash, according to a McHenry Police Department criminal complaint. Kuhl was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Nov. 5 pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation, McHenry Fire Protection District Chief Rudy Horist said.

The association is a separate entity from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District and consists of two separate branches, according to a news release the police department issued Monday. One of those branches is fraternal and requires McHenry Township Fire Protection District members to pay dues. The second is charitable and conducts fundraising for local charities and scholarships, according to the release.

Kuhl, who previously acted as the association's treasurer, is accused of withdrawing more than $40,000 worth of funds from the association.

The association alerted the McHenry Police Department on Oct. 19 after noticing discrepancies with its bank accounts, according to the release.

The suspicious activity largely occurred between April 2019 and September 2021, when funds were withdrawn from the association's fraternal account without authorization, according to the release.

Kuhl is listed as a firefighter and paramedic for the fire department in its 2020 annual report. Another report published in 2017 indicated that he had 22 years of service at the time.

Kuhl posted $4,000 bail on Nov. 10 and was released from McHenry Police Department. He had not hired an attorney or been appointed a public defender as of Monday afternoon.

Kuhl's next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 6.