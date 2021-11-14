Suburban Skyview: Signs of autumn from above Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve

The colorful leaves and freshly harvested farm fields show the transition from summer to fall at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve near Elburn. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

The real work creating Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve near Elburn started roughly 10,000 years ago.

According to the Kane County Forest Preserve, Johnson's Mound is an example of a stratified gravel hill known as a kame.

Kames are formed by glacial ice and water.

As one of the highest locations in Kane County, Johnsons' Mound offers walking trails for anyone looking to get back to nature.

It also serves as sledding hill once the snow starts to fly.

A view from our drone hovering at 250 feet shows the mixture of sugar maple, white ash, elm trees that dominate the forest preserve according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Also visible from our drone are hundreds of acres of freshly harvested corn and soybean fields that also surround Johnson's Mound.

You can check out Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve year round from sunrise to sunset. An entrance is at 41W600 Hughes Road.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.