 

Suburban Skyview: Signs of autumn from above Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve

  • The colorful leaves and freshly harvested farm fields show the transition from summer to fall at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve near Elburn.

    The colorful leaves and freshly harvested farm fields show the transition from summer to fall at Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve near Elburn. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

 
Jeff Knox
 
 
Posted11/14/2021 1:00 AM

The real work creating Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve near Elburn started roughly 10,000 years ago.

According to the Kane County Forest Preserve, Johnson's Mound is an example of a stratified gravel hill known as a kame.

 

Kames are formed by glacial ice and water.

As one of the highest locations in Kane County, Johnsons' Mound offers walking trails for anyone looking to get back to nature.

It also serves as sledding hill once the snow starts to fly.

A view from our drone hovering at 250 feet shows the mixture of sugar maple, white ash, elm trees that dominate the forest preserve according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Also visible from our drone are hundreds of acres of freshly harvested corn and soybean fields that also surround Johnson's Mound.

You can check out Johnson's Mound Forest Preserve year round from sunrise to sunset. An entrance is at 41W600 Hughes Road.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 