One killed in Downers Grove crash

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Downers Grove on Friday night, police said.

The collision, involving a pickup truck and a sedan, occurred about 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Butterfield Road and Gray Avenue.

The pickup was headed west on Butterfield when it crossed over the median and collided with the eastbound sedan, police said.

The driver of the sedan, whose identity wasn't released as of Saturday, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

The pickup truck driver was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove and was expected to survive.

The crash is under investigation by Downers Grove police and the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with information can call Downers Grove police at (630) 434-5653.