Former CEO of Schaumburg firm sentenced to 30 days for Capitol breach

Bradley Rukstales lost his job as CEO of the Schaumburg tech firm Cogensia after he was charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Send2Press Newswire photo

A federal judge sentenced a former Schaumburg CEO to 30 days in jail Friday for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, according the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols also ordered Bradley Rukstales of Inverness to pay $500 in restitution.

Prosecutors asked the judge earlier this month to sentence Rukstales to 45 days behind bars, insisting "there were signs of a violent riot everywhere" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Rukstales "willingly joined it."

Rukstales' attorney asked for probation, calling Rukstales' regret and remorse "sincere and genuine," and noting that Rukstales was forced to quickly leave his job and sell his ownership stake in a company "he launched and loved."

