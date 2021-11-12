 

Former CEO of Schaumburg firm sentenced to 30 days for Capitol breach

  • Bradley Rukstales lost his job as CEO of the Schaumburg tech firm Cogensia after he was charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

    Bradley Rukstales lost his job as CEO of the Schaumburg tech firm Cogensia after he was charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Send2Press Newswire photo

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 11/12/2021 3:41 PM

A federal judge sentenced a former Schaumburg CEO to 30 days in jail Friday for his role in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, according the U.S. attorney's office in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols also ordered Bradley Rukstales of Inverness to pay $500 in restitution.

 

Prosecutors asked the judge earlier this month to sentence Rukstales to 45 days behind bars, insisting "there were signs of a violent riot everywhere" at the Capitol on Jan. 6, and Rukstales "willingly joined it."

Rukstales' attorney asked for probation, calling Rukstales' regret and remorse "sincere and genuine," and noting that Rukstales was forced to quickly leave his job and sell his ownership stake in a company "he launched and loved."

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 