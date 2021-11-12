 

Catholic order found California abuse complaint credible, then moved priest to Chicago area

  • Timothy Keppel

    Timothy Keppel

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 11/12/2021 4:14 PM

The Rev. Timothy Keppel was overseeing two parishes near San Bernardino, Calif., when a man told the diocese there that, while in his teens, he'd been repeatedly sexually abused by the priest.

The Resurrectionist religious order determined the accusations were credible. So it barred him for life from public ministry.

 

Yet Keppel -- who was moved to the order's Chicago region, its U.S. headquarters -- continued to have a role with the Resurrectionists, despite being ordered to dedicate his life to "prayer and penance" as a church-imposed sanction.

He was on the organizing committee for a 2017 fundraiser in Des Plaines. And based on interviews and records, he has lived next to two high schools in the city and suburbs, neither which appears to have been told of the child sex abuse accusations.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 