Pedestrian killed by car in Warrenville

A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Warrenville, officials said.

The DuPage County coroner's office on Wednesday identified the pedestrian as Katharine Lazar, 33, of Warrenville.

Police responded at approximately 6:49 p.m. Monday to the crash south of the intersection of Route 59 and Batavia Road, according to a news release from the Warrenville Police Department.

The preliminary investigation indicates Lazar was crossing east to west across the southbound lanes of Route 59. Lazar was struck by a southbound vehicle that went through a green light at Batavia Road.

According to the police, the driver stopped the vehicle and cooperated with the investigation. All traffic signals were reported to be fully functioning and operational.

Lazar was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Warrenville police were assisted in the investigation by the DuPage MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team. No charges have been filed, pending completion of the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Warrenville police at (630) 393-2131.