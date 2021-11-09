Comcast internet services restored for many after morning outage

Comcast customers throughout the Chicago area and around the country are reporting widespread internet, phone and cable service outages. Associated Press file photo

Comcast customers throughout the Chicago area are seeing service restored after a morning outage that plagued customers throughout the country.

There has been no statement from the company to explain the outages that appeared to have started Monday night on the west coast.

On Twitter, Comcast customers from all over the country were reporting service disruptions, as well as an inability to contact customer service or even access standard outage maps through mobile phone cellular service.

The outage affected multiple police departments, emergency dispatch centers and school district operations.