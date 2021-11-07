Suburban Skyview: Army tank proudly displayed in Elburn

A 50-ton decommissioned Army tank is on display in Elburn's Memorial Park on East North Street. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Community members will come together on Thursday in honor of Veterans Day. Towns will hold parades and ceremonies at veterans memorial sites.

The memorials vary in design, most having a simple cement structure with lists of those who have passed. Others are eye-catching.

Arlington Heights has a bronze flame sculpture sitting in the center of a star. Island Lake's memorial includes an AH-1 Cobra helicopter.

In Elburn, about 8 miles west of Geneva, sits a 50-ton decommissioned M60A3 Army tank proudly displayed next to the village hall in Memorial Park on East North Street.

The tank is flanked by a flag display and monuments naming Elburn residents who have fought in the two world wars and American Legion Post 630 members who are now gone.

In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson made Nov. 11 the first commemoration of Armistice Day. Years later it was changed to Veterans Day.

