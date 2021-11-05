Woman arrested after gunshots in Lake in the Hills
Updated 11/5/2021 7:59 PM
A Lake in the Hills woman was arrested on gun and drug charges on Thursday, police said, following an investigation into reports of shots fired in her neighborhood on Sunday.
Anita Gustafson, of the 500 block of Delaware Drive, is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of cannabis, and unlawful possession of cannabis plants, Lake in the Hills police said in a news release.
Police were called to her block at 10:01 p.m. Sunday. Gustafson was arreted Thursday afternoon and remains in the McHenry County jail. Her next court date is Nov. 9.
