Streamwood man killed in three-vehicle crash Thursday

A 20-year-old Streamwood man is dead after a three-vehicle crash Thursday evening in the intersection of Route 59 and Irving Park Road.

Streamwood police said Giuseppe Calo was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital following the crash that happened just before 9 p.m.

Police officials said they are looking for the driver of an unknown black SUV they believe is responsible for the crash.

Police said Calo was driving a silver Honda S200 northbound on Route 59 when the black SUV attempted to make a right hand turn onto eastbound Irving Park Road in front of Calo. Calo attempted to avoid the collision by swerving into the southbound lanes of Route 59 and collided with a Kia Optima and Jeep Wrangler.

No injuries were reported to any other drivers or passengers.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Streamwood police (630) 736-3700 or leave a message on the department's confidential tip line at (630) 736-3719.